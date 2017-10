Applebee's Franchise Workers Served A Win In Wage Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 5, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday agreed with a group of Applebee’s franchise employees that the company shouldn’t have taken so-called tip credits from their pay in a recommendation that, the workers’ attorneys say, could lead to more than $100 million in payments from the company.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak issued a sweeping report and recommendations in the long-running wage and hour class action, finding among other things that Applebee’s franchisee Apple-Metro Inc. failed to properly alert workers it was taking tip credits...

