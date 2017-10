Gov't Backs Strict FCA First-To-File Bar In Allergan Case

Law360, Nashville (October 5, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a decision allowing a whistleblower False Claims Act case against Allergan Inc. to move forward despite a similar suit having already been filed, saying the FCA first-to-file bar should have required the case to be dismissed.



In an acknowledged reversal from the position it had taken at oral argument, the government said in an amicus brief that because relator John Wood, a former Allergan territory manager, filed his suit against the company while a similar...

To view the full article, register now.