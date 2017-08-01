German Auto Antitrust MDL Centralized In California

By Dorothy Atkins

Law360, San Francisco (October 5, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday centralized at least 24 actions in California federal court that accuse German carmakers of colluding for decades on vehicle technology, rejecting proposals to move the litigation to Florida or New Jersey.

The panel centralized the cases in California’s Northern District, where they will presided over by U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who has also overseen another high-profile multidistrict litigation involving Volkwagen AG's emissions equipment.

“We are persuaded that the Northern District of California, which is supported by...
Case Information

Case Title

IN RE: German Automotive Manufacturers Antitrust Litigation


Case Number

2796

Court

Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation

Nature of Suit

Judge

Charles R. Breyer

Date Filed

August 1, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

