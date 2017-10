Heartland Gets Initial OK For $2.5M Deal In AmEx Fee Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Wednesday preliminarily approved a $2.5 million settlement that ends a Texas restaurant operator's proposed class action against Heartland Payment Systems Inc. for allegedly making merchants pay increased fees for processing American Express transactions.



U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson gave initial approval to the deal between Heartland and Rudel Corp., which runs Jacala Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio, certifying a settlement class at the same time. She said the deal provides reasonable relief to the merchants who were affected by the...

