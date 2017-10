BIA Floats Rule Changes For Tribal Land-Into-Trust Bids

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent a letter to Native American tribal leaders Wednesday that laid out proposed changes to the process tribes must follow to request that the federal government take their land into trust, including provisions that could make it harder for tribes to launch off-reservation casinos.



John Tahsuda III, who was named as the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs in September, told tribal leaders in the letter that the U.S. Department...

To view the full article, register now.