Ex-NFLers' Publicity Claim Can't Be Revived, EA Says

Law360, San Francisco (October 5, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Electronic Arts Inc. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to reject a bid by retired NFL players to revive a state publicity claim in their putative class action alleging the game maker improperly used their likenesses in Madden video games, arguing the players haven’t presented any new arguments.



EA said the core of the players’ motion for reconsideration makes the argument that “likeness” under the California statute means something broader than “visual image.” But U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg already rejected that argument, and the players...

To view the full article, register now.