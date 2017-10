Accused NSA Leaker Reality Winner Denied Bail Again

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge Thursday shot down a request from a former government contractor accused of leaking national defense information to an online media outlet for release on bail pending her trial for violations of the Espionage Act, saying she poses a danger to national security and a significant flight risk.



Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old former Pluribus International Corp. linguist, who is accused of improperly accessing top-secret information from a government facility and sharing it with an online media outlet, had sought to overturn a...

