Benefits Portal Biz Wants Derivative Suit Cut Short

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts lawyer and his father-client are using a federal suit, recently filed amid a protracted battle for control of an internet employee-benefits company, as “leverage” against a $1.5 million verdict springing from the same dispute, the company's executives said Thursday.



In their motion, YouDecide.com Inc. CEO Peter Marcia and Director Walter Smith asked a federal judge to block plaintiff Kenneth F. Phillips from pursuing his derivative complaint on behalf of YouDecide’s parent, arguing that he has a long history of antagonism against the same company...

