UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The last week has seen Qatar's QNB Group sue Eritrea, a commercial property developer lodge a claim against Clydesdale Bank and a suit against independent administrator Carey Pensions over financial transactions.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Telemark Capital LLP v. Skomer



Asset management and advisory firm Telemark Capital filed a commercial contract claim on Sept. 25 in the Commercial Court against Robert Morris Skomer. Telemark is represented by Hillary Cooper Law. Counsel information for Skomer was not...

To view the full article, register now.