UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The last week has seen Qatar's QNB Group sue Eritrea, a commercial property developer lodge a claim against Clydesdale Bank and a suit against independent administrator Carey Pensions over financial transactions.

Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.

Financial Services

Telemark Capital LLP v. Skomer

Asset management and advisory firm Telemark Capital filed a commercial contract claim on Sept. 25 in the Commercial Court against Robert Morris Skomer. Telemark is represented by Hillary Cooper Law. Counsel information for Skomer was not...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular