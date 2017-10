Judge Rips Attys In Payday Loan Action For Incivility

Law360, San Francisco (October 6, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge chastised on Friday attorneys on both sides of a certified class action alleging payday lender MoneyMutual LLC and talk-show host Montel Williams illegally promoted loans from unlicensed lenders, saying during a hearing he’s reached the end of his rope on their incivility and he’ll impose “severe sanctions” if their behavior continues.



U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White reminded class counsel Jeffrey Wilens of Lakeshore Law Center and the defendants’ attorneys Donald J. Putterman and Tobias G. Snyder of Putterman Landry & Yu LLP...

To view the full article, register now.