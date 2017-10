More US Tariffs On Jets For Bombardier In Boeing Trade Row

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- For the second time in two weeks, the U.S. Commerce Department hit Canada's Bombardier Inc. with tariffs Friday, siding with American jet maker Boeing Co., which claims that its rival is selling its C-Series jets at unfairly low prices.



The 80 percent tariff comes in addition to the 219 percent tariff announced last week. Friday’s announcement is the result of a preliminary determination following an anti-dumping investigation into the 100 to 150-seat aircrafts.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection will collect cash deposits from importers of the...

