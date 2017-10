9th Circ. Backs DOI Approval For Calif. Tribal Casino

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a lower court's ruling supporting the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision to take land into trust for a proposed Ione Band of Miwok Indians casino, saying the department's action didn't violate the Indian Reorganization Act or the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.



The County of Amador, California, had argued that the DOI shouldn't have approved the Ione Band's casino project near Sacramento because the tribe didn't meet the IRA's requirements that it be both under federal jurisdiction and recognized by the...

To view the full article, register now.