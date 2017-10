No-Show Suspended Atty Ordered To Pay $350K In SEC Case

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A noted patent lawyer from Texas who was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of scheming to steal from small business escrow accounts was ordered to pay $350,000 by a New York federal judge on Friday after he failed to contest the government’s claims.



Jay Mac Rust, of Stephenville, Texas, and another attorney were sued last year for allegedly helping a recidivist fraudster trick small businesses into depositing funds that were supposed to be leveraged so they could obtain big commercial loans. Instead, the...

