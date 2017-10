Menendez Advocacy Fell Between PAC Donations, Agent Says

Law360, Newark (October 10, 2017, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida ophthalmologist's lawyer interacted with Sen. Bob Menendez's staff in 2012 on advocating to executive branch officials about a Medicare policy affecting the doctor around when the physician made $600,000 in political donations benefiting the New Jersey Democrat, according to testimony Tuesday at the senator and doctor's bribery trial.



The government presented evidence that eye doctor Salomon Melgen's attorney and lobbyist, Alan Reider, was scheduled to speak with Menendez staffers to prepare for meetings where the senator raised concerns with U.S. Department of Health and...

