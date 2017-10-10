Mass. Hospitality Group Refinances 3 Boston-Area Hotels

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based hospitality firm has refinanced a three-property hotel portfolio totaling 623 rooms in the Boston-area towns of Natick and Somerville, commercial real estate broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said Monday.

The hotel portfolio owned by Distinctive Hospitality Group — a hospitality firm founded in 2010 and led by president and owner Lou Carrier  — is composed of the 251-room Verve-Crowne Plaza in Natick, the 188-room Hampton Inn Boston-Natick, and the 184-room Holiday Inn Boston Bunker Hill in Somerville, according to HFF.

HFF said it placed...
