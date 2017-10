Atty Eyed For Payday Loan Fraud Says Tribe Strategy Is Legit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney defending himself against charges he helped operate a $2 billion criminal payday-loan empire told a Manhattan federal jury Tuesday that he viewed tribal involvement in the enterprise as a legitimate legal shield and asserted that he had "panicked" when he faked a signature on a legal document.



Timothy Muir took the stand before a jury of seven women and five men as a month of trial before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel came to a close. Muir is likely the last witness as his...

