Racetrack Co. With Blago Ties Can't Save $21M Coverage Bid

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday reiterated that RSUI Indemnity Co. need not defend a bankrupt racetrack operator in a $21 million suit claiming it made money transfers to shareholders despite revelations of its role in a bribery case involving former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, saying a policy clause specifically excludes such claims.



U.S. District Judge Amy J. St. Eve said she did not misinterpret precedent in finding an underlying suit against Worldwide Wagering Inc. or its directors falls under a policy clause specifically excluding litigation...

