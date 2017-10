9th Circ. Asked To Rehear 'Supercookies' Arbitration Row

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Turn Inc. is pushing the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel decision that allowed Verizon subscribers to avoid arbitrating their putative class action accusing Turn of secretly tracking them with "supercookies," arguing that the holding "trampled" the law and would "open the floodgates" to bids to dodge arbitration agreements.



The third-party marketing company's Oct. 3 petition for an en banc or panel rehearing targets a September ruling by a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel that granted a petition for writ of mandamus asking the appellate court to...

