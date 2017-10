Ex-Soccer Officials Don't Want Jury Sequestered In FIFA Case

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for three South American soccer officials headed to trial next month on corruption charges in the wide-ranging FIFA probe urged a federal judge in Brooklyn on Tuesday to not take “extreme” measures to hide jurors' identities from the public and keep jurors partially sequestered.



At a hearing, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said that she was inclined to grant the federal prosecutors’ request to protect jurors from unwanted harassment from the media and others, which could affect the integrity of the trial.



But attorneys...

