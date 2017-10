'Wizard Of Oz' Reference Caps $2B Tribal Payday Loan Trial

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Attorney Timothy Muir insisted Wednesday that tribal leaders were the top dogs in Scott Tucker's $2 billion payday loan empire, but the Manhattan jury tasked with deciding if Tucker and Muir built a criminal operation on the backs of tribes saw an email that said Tucker was “the man behind the curtain.”



Muir, the final trial witness appearing before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, spent the bulk of Wednesday under cross-examination after taking the stand on his own behalf on Tuesday.



Tucker and Muir each face...

