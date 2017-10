Delta Won't Pay US Tariffs On New Bombardier Jets, CEO Says

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. won’t pay the approximately 300 percent in tariffs that the U.S. Department of Commerce is seeking to slap on Bombardier Inc.’s new line of C-series commercial jets, the airline’s chief executive said Wednesday, vowing not to be saddled by the whopping duties.



Delta CEO Ed Bastian told reporters and analysts on the airline’s third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday that the company plans to still take delivery of the first batch of the 75 new C-series commercial jets it ordered from Canadian...

