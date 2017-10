House Panel OKs $36.5B Hurricane, Wildfire Relief Measure

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The House Appropriations Committee advanced a $36.5 billion hurricane and wildfire relief bill Wednesday, setting up a vote Thursday on a controversial aid package to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, California and Oregon.



The bill includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $576.5 million to recover from wildfires that have ravaged the Pacific coast and $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program. The chairman of the House panel, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., said the bill is a good first step,...

