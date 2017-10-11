House OKs Bills To Help Small Cos. Fight Cyber Threats

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives approved a pair of bills Wednesday that increase government resources to help small businesses conduct research and beef up their cybersecurity.



The NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Act calls on the National Institute of Standards and Technology to help small businesses identify, manage and reduce their cybersecurity risks, according to a statement.



The other measure, the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Improvements Act of 2017, would reauthorize a federal program that provides support to small businesses focused on key...

