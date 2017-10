June Trial Brews Over Kiss Rockers’ Eatery Meal Break Claims

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge has concluded that Rock & Brews, a restaurant chain that counts two Kiss members as its founders, hasn’t conclusively demonstrated that an alleged practice of giving employees forms to waive meal breaks complies with the law, scheduling a trial in June over a former waitress’ experience at an El Segundo location.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kenneth R. Freeman held Tuesday that the evidence raises questions regarding whether the restaurant followed the law by presenting workers with meal break waivers at the beginning...

