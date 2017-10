Expedia Can't Trim Claims In Hotels' False Ad Suit

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that a pair of hotels provided enough evidence to survive a dismissal bid from Expedia in a suit accusing the company of luring in customers with false advertisements and then diverting them to make reservations at places where it gets a cut.



U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said that Buckeye Tree Lodge and Sequoia Village LLC and The Mansion on O Street had offered more than enough proof of Expedia’s allegedly fraudulent scheme, rejecting attempts by the travel booking site...

To view the full article, register now.