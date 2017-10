Pa. Appeals Court Rejects Tribal Gaming Co.’s Tax Arguments

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court Thursday stood by a panel’s decision that held the commonwealth’s tax authority was correct to find a tribal-owned racetrack and casino company owed $1.2 million in sales and use taxes during a roughly four-year period, rejecting the company’s exceptions to the earlier ruling.



An en banc Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania rejected Downs Racing LP's exceptions to a July 2016 panel ruling upholding the commonwealth's Board of Finance and Revenue's decision rejecting a petition to undo the taxes. The court wrote that the arguments...

