Cinemark Workers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Pay Stub Suit

Law360, San Jose (October 12, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Cinemark workers asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday for another chance at certifying a 12,000-member class of movie theater employees on claims they received inaccurate wage statements, saying a lower court erred when it found they had shifted their theory on that allegation without notifying the company.



Workers lawyer Liana Carter of Capstone Law APC argued to the appellate panel that Cinemark knew about the wage statement claims from the very start. That includes notice in the lawsuit and prelitigation letters to the theater chain and...

