Mastro's Busers Hit Restaurant With Class Action Over Tips

Law360, Springfield (October 12, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Busers and other employees whose pay includes tips taken from a pool collected by servers at the Chicago location of chain steakhouse Mastro's sued the restaurant in Illinois state court Wednesday, claiming Mastro's illegally retains a portion of the pooled tips.



Former Mastro’s buser Jose Murata brought the putative class action in Cook County Circuit Court against the restaurant chain, alleging Mastro's violated the Illinois Minimum Wage Law and the Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act when it kept part of the pool of tips that...

