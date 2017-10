Atty Pleads Guilty In $3.4M Tax Evasion Scheme

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A personal injury and medical malpractice attorney pled guilty in a New York federal court on Thursday to one count of tax evasion after cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of nearly $3.4 million over 15 years.



Herbert Lindenbaum, who was admitted to the New York bar in 1962, admitted to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty that he paid family members "for work they didn't do," which prosecutors alleged was designed to make it appear his business had little or no income.



"Well, your honor,...

