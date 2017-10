Uber Says Waymo Can't Fish For Source Code Before Trial

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Uber urged a California federal judge Thursday not to force it to surrender its self-driving car source code to Waymo LLC, saying Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit shouldn’t be allowed to go on a “carte-blanche fishing expedition” to reinvent its entire case with just two months before trial.



Uber Technologies Inc. fired back at Waymo’s recent bid to force Uber to hand over the self-driving car source code purportedly so that it could compare it to the Waymo code that was allegedly stolen by several former...

