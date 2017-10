19 AGs Sue Trump Over Halted ACA Subsidies

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Eighteen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration late Friday over its decision to halt billions of dollars in Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying the sudden move wasn’t explained properly and unconstitutionally disregarded mandatory spending.



The complaint in California federal court came one day after the administration abruptly stopped funding the ACA’s cost-sharing reductions, which total $7 billion this year and partly offset copays and deductibles for some ACA shoppers. California, Illinois and New York are among the states that filed suit....

