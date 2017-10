Cook County Not Paying Property Tax Refunds, Class Claims

Law360, Chicago (October 13, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The treasurer of Cook County, Illinois has been hit with a proposed class action in state court over the office’s alleged failure to pay out refunds won by Chicago-area residents who appealed their properties' valuations for property tax purposes.



Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office hasn’t paid out property tax refunds for appeals won years ago, according to the lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Until January, the treasurer required people who won a revaluation on appeal to apply to receive their refunds,...

To view the full article, register now.