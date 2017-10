DC Circ. Urged Not To Delay Truck Trailer Emissions Rule

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Seven states and several other groups on Thursday urged the D.C. Circuit to reject a truck trailer manufacturers’ association's bid to delay implementation of a federal rule aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty truck trailers, saying that the trailer makers won’t suffer irreparable harm.



Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association Inc., which represents the companies that produce more than 90 percent of trailers built in the U.S., has asked the appellate court to stay implementation of the so-called Phase 2 rule until the court has ruled...

