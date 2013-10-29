Ex-Racer Can't Get New Trial On Fraud Conviction

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Former partners Tommy C. Constantine and Phillip A. Kenner are not entitled to a redo after being convicted in 2015 of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud that preyed on professional hockey players and Long Island businessmen, a federal judge ruled Friday.



Both men sought retrials after being convicted on overlapping wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering counts following a nine-week criminal trial, citing prosecutorial misconduct and new evidence that would allegedly exonerate them, among other things. The government has vehemently opposed both motions.



In Friday’s exhaustive, 93-page,...

To view the full article, register now.