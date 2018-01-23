Analysis

ISPs, Media Cos. Face Unique Risks Amid Security Threats

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- As the internet plays an increasingly central role in commerce, entertainment and communication, bad actors keep finding new ways to take advantage of vulnerabilities in company and customer data.

When data held by retailers is compromised, customers' financial information is often what's on the line, but internet service providers and media companies might collect even more personal information, such as online browsing history and the content of private messages. Media companies also present unique vulnerabilities as valuable intellectual property and web traffic information can be left...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular