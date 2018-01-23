ISPs, Media Cos. Face Unique Risks Amid Security Threats

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- As the internet plays an increasingly central role in commerce, entertainment and communication, bad actors keep finding new ways to take advantage of vulnerabilities in company and customer data.



When data held by retailers is compromised, customers' financial information is often what's on the line, but internet service providers and media companies might collect even more personal information, such as online browsing history and the content of private messages. Media companies also present unique vulnerabilities as valuable intellectual property and web traffic information can be left...

