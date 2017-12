Boston City Officials Secure Delay Of Extortion Trial

Law360, Boston (December 11, 2017, 9:39 PM EST) -- Two city of Boston officials will stand trial on extortion charges in the spring instead of directly after the holidays, because prosecutors altered their case and a recent appellate ruling raised additional discovery questions, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday.



U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin granted the trial delay in part to give attorneys for Kenneth Brissette, Boston tourism director, and co-defendant Timothy Sullivan, a senior adviser to Mayor Martin Walsh, additional time to request grand jury instructions. The most recent indictment charged them with...

