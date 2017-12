Jury Sides With San Diego Comic-Con In Trademark Spat

Law360, Los Angeles (December 11, 2017, 9:33 PM EST) -- A California federal jury on Friday found in favor of San Diego Comic Convention when it ruled that a rival event in Utah infringed its valid trademarks related to “comic-con,” setting the stage for the long-running Southern California pop culture event to seek a permanent injunction to prevent future usage.



SDCC’s attorney Callie Bjurstrom of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and SDCC chief communications and strategy officer David Glanzer sent Law360 a statement that said the jury the found that San Diego Comic Convention’s trademarks were...

