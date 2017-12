Engineering Co. Blasts Tanzania's Bid To Nix $41M Road Suit

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2017, 8:03 PM EST) -- An English civil engineering company Monday urged a D.C. federal court not to dismiss its $41.4 million suit seeking to enforce two foreign judgments against Tanzania over a road rehabilitation project, fighting the country’s claim of sovereign immunity.



Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd. — which sued to recognize 2015 and 2016 judgments issued in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands — filed a brief Monday opposing Tanzania’s Nov. 20 request to throw out the suit for lack of jurisdiction. Tanzania said that Stirling hadn’t shown how certain...

