Ex-Katten Atty's Expert Defends No-Work Consulting Deals

Law360, New York (December 11, 2017, 9:38 PM EST) -- An executive compensation expert on Monday told the jury in the fraud trial of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel that there’s nothing unusual about consulting deals that don’t involve much consulting, as the defense sought to refute a central theory of the government’s case.



Alan Johnson, a longtime consultant to corporations and individuals on compensation matters, took the witness stand in the fourth day of the defense case, telling jurors of how companies will often enter into separation and consulting agreements with departing...

To view the full article, register now.