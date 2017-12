The Biggest New Jersey Cases Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:55 PM EST) -- New Jersey’s federal and state courts in 2017 served as key legal battlegrounds in the health care, competition and consumer protection realms, and hosted white collar prosecutions that ended with a congressman’s mistrial and a lawyer facing prison time.



Key discovery issues also arose from the Garden State’s lively dockets this year, with the state Supreme Court giving hospitals hard-won access to documents from the state’s biggest insurer in a challenge to its tiered health coverage plan. The justices likewise gave the state’s notoriously tough consumer...

To view the full article, register now.