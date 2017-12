Kramer Levin, Sidley Steer VICI Properties' $100M IPO Filing

Law360, Minneapolis (December 12, 2017, 1:07 PM EST) -- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is representing Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. in connection with its Tuesday filing for a $100 million initial public offering, a matter Sidley Austin LLP is working on for the underwriters.



The company, which manages properties for Caesars Entertainment, indicated in its S-11 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a $100 million maximum aggregate offering price, although firms often use that $100 million figure as a placeholder on initial IPO filings.



A report...

To view the full article, register now.