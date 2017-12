Winstead, Haynes And Boone Steer $55M Calif. Hyatt Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (December 12, 2017, 4:30 PM EST) -- Winstead PC represented Rael Development Corp. in connection with its $55 million construction loan from Haynes and Boone LLP-counseled Hall Structured Finance for a Hyatt hotel and retail project in Palm Springs, California, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the companies.



The loan is for Rael's Hyatt Andaz resort hotel project as well as connected retail space. The hotel is slated to have 150 rooms and be open by January 2019. The property is located at 400 N. Palm Canyon Drive, and is situated between...

