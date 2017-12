Audi, Bosch Say Gas-Vehicle Emissions Suit Is Too Vague

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 8:37 PM EST) -- VW, Audi and Bosch urged a California federal court Monday to throw out a proposed class action alleging they conspired to install illegal “defeat devices” in various gasoline-fueled vehicles, saying the drivers bringing the suit are attempting to piggyback off similar cases over diesel-fueled vehicles.



Volkswagen AG, Audi AG and their U.S. affiliates said in their motion to dismiss that the drivers claim to have tested the 2012 to 2016 vehicles in question but have not disclosed important details about the testing. Absent such details, the...

