$6M Nokia Real Estate Row Must Be Arbitrated, Court Hears

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 5:01 PM EST) -- Nokia asked a Texas federal court Monday to toss a U.S. commercial real estate services firm's $6 million suit accusing the Finnish consumer electronics company of breaching an exclusive service agreement, saying the dispute must be arbitrated in London.



Newmark & Co. Real Estate Inc. sued Nokia Siemens Networks Oy — now known as Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy — Nokia UK Ltd. and Nokia affiliate Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. in October, alleging that the Nokia entities had breached a 2012 agreement under which Newmark was Nokia’s exclusive...

