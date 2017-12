MoFo, Boies Attys To Answer Waymo Queries In Uber IP Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 12, 2017, 8:35 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Morrison & Foerster LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP will answer select written questions in Waymo’s lawsuit accusing Uber of stealing self-driving trade secrets after Uber objected to their depositions on the heels of a trial postponement over allegedly withheld evidence, according to an order filed in California federal court on Tuesday.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s order is light on details but says that Uber objected to Waymo’s bid to take depositions of six Morrison Foerster partners and one Boies Schiller partner....

To view the full article, register now.