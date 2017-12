9th Circ. Affirms Samsung Win In Patent Antitrust Suit

Law360, San Francisco (December 13, 2017, 2:37 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a decision to toss a patent-holding company’s antitrust suit accusing Samsung of conspiring with others to avoid licensing its smartphone patent, rejecting the patent holder’s arguments it had been unlawfully denied royalties.



In a Monday opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel agreed with the lower court’s finding that Cascades Computer Innovation LLC had not been injured by Samsung Electronics Co. and therefore couldn’t sue the tech giant over U.S. Patent Number 7,065,750. The panel found no injury had occurred, since an Illinois federal...

To view the full article, register now.