Flextronics ‘Screwed Up’ By Missing Opt-Out, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (December 12, 2017, 10:13 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she doesn’t have a lot of sympathy for Flextronics’ failure to opt out of Maxell, NEC, Panasonic and Toshiba’s $49.85 million settlement with a class of direct purchasers of lithium-ion batteries, saying the electronics manufacturer “screwed up” by missing the opt-out deadline and it’s now scrambling.



During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers appeared skeptical of Flextronics' arguments that it should be excluded from the settlement. The judge told Flextronics' attorney, Charles Tompkins of Williams Montgomery...

