Chinese Investor Sues Over Alleged $50M EB-5 Visa Scam

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 6:14 PM EST) -- A Chinese investor who sought to receive a green card through the EB-5 visa program sued in California federal court on Tuesday to recover amounts he paid in connection with an alleged $50 million scheme that has resulted in federal criminal charges and forfeiture cases.



Anqin Wang became the latest investor to sue California Investment Immigration Fund LLC and people tied to it after federal authorities earlier this year said the company was a fraud scheme. Victoria Chan, an attorney who is said to have run...

