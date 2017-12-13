Swedish Hotel Co. Scoops Up $1.1B Lone Star Portfolio
Pandox will purchase the group of hotels from Lone Star and reorganize the portfolio, separating operating and investment properties. Pandox will retain 20 investment properties and one operating property in the U.K. and Ireland. Pandox's operating partner in the deal, Fattal Hotels Group, will acquire the Jurys Inn brand and operate the 36 Jurys Inn...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login