Swedish Hotel Co. Scoops Up $1.1B Lone Star Portfolio

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 3:00 PM EST) -- Swedish hotel owner Pandox AB and a partner agreed to buy a 37-property portfolio and its name from private equity firm Lone Star Funds for $1.1 billion, the company said Wednesday.



Pandox will purchase the group of hotels from Lone Star and reorganize the portfolio, separating operating and investment properties. Pandox will retain 20 investment properties and one operating property in the U.K. and Ireland. Pandox's operating partner in the deal, Fattal Hotels Group, will acquire the Jurys Inn brand and operate the 36 Jurys Inn...

