Ga. Contractors Get 8 Years For Defrauding CDC

Law360, New York (December 13, 2017, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has sentenced the owners of a Georgia-based company that supplied drywall workers for construction projects to eight years each in prison for misrepresenting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they had in fact withheld taxes from all workers, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones ordered Cesar Arbelaez-Tabares and Juan Carlos Bazantes, who owned IWES Contractors Inc., to each pay a $75,000 fine as well for submitting the fraudulent payroll forms for workers...

